‘Reports of deal with US are not true’: Iran responds to Donald Trump’s claims

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei stated that reports suggesting a deal with the US has been finalised are nothing more than speculation.

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Baghaei noted that Qatar and Pakistan are active as mediators but added that US actions are impacting the diplomatic process.

New Delhi: Iran has dismissed US President Donald Trump’s claims regarding a deal, terming them mere speculation. Iran maintains that no final decision has been reached on any agreement with the US, describing such reports as speculative. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei stated that reports suggesting a deal with the US has been finalised are nothing more than speculation, and Tehran has not yet made a final decision on any agreement.

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Baghaei noted that Qatar and Pakistan are active as mediators, but added that US actions are impacting the diplomatic process. He stated that the parameters for negotiation were clear to Iran from the outset, and a significant portion of the draft agreement had already been settled; however, the US kept changing its stance.

‘Iran Will Agree To A Deal On Its Own Terms’

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson emphasised that Iran has proven it does not compromise on its “red lines” (critical conditions). He confirmed that, to date, Iran has not reached a final conclusion regarding any agreement. Baghaei also warned that the situation in the Strait of Hormuz has become less secure due to US actions.

Esmaeil Baghaei stated that at least three Indian nationals have lost their lives in brutal US attacks on Indian commercial vessels. These attacks serve as clear evidence of the US’s ongoing policy of armed robbery and state-sponsored piracy. We extend our sympathies to the families and friends of the deceased Indian sailors and express our deepest condolences to the people and government of India. The international community must hold the US accountable for its unlawful conduct, as this behaviour poses a threat to global peace and security and jeopardises the freedom of maritime navigation. President Trump’s Statement

What Did Donald Trump Say?

This statement follows US President Donald Trump’s announcement on Thursday (local time) that a major agreement to resolve the standoff with Iran has been reached and is nearing finalisation. He stated that the Strait of Hormuz would officially open once the “fantastic” deal with Iran is signed.

He further added that the Strait of Hormuz would officially reopen after the Iran deal is signed. The deal is likely to be signed in Europe this weekend, with Vice President JD Vance attending on his behalf. Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump said, “We have just reached a fantastic agreement regarding the conflict with Iran, and now only the documents need to be finalised. This should be completed in the next few days. The signing ceremony will likely take place in Europe.”

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Trump noted that when oil prices drop, the prices of other goods also decrease. He emphasised that the most important aspect is having a deal ensuring Iran never acquires nuclear weapons—the very objective behind all their efforts to reach this agreement. The signing is imminent, and the documents are virtually finalised; the process should conclude very soon.