New Delhi: Pakistan on Tuesday raked up Kashmir at the 42nd United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) session in Geneva, Switzerland. Leading the Pakistani delegation’s charge, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi accused India of committing atrocities in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Reportedly, the opening page of the Pakistani dossier has quotes on Kashmir by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who is among several Valley politicians put under house arrest by the Centre since August 5, when the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was revoked.

A leaked document, reportedly the Pakistani dossier to be presented by them at United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) today, circulating in Pak media circles. The opening page of the document shows quotes by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi & National Conference's Omar Abdullah. pic.twitter.com/4JoFClPil6 — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2019

This is the second time that Pakistan has quoted Rahul Gandhi in a petition to the UN on Article 370. On August 25, a day after an opposition delegation of which he was a part was sent back from Srinagar Airport, Rahul had tweeted that ‘brute force’ had been unleashed on the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

It's been 20 days since the people of Jammu & Kashmir had their freedom & civil liberties curtailed. Leaders of the Opposition & the Press got a taste of the draconian administration & brute force unleashed on the people of J&K when we tried to visit Srinagar yesterday. pic.twitter.com/PLwakJM5W5 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 25, 2019

After severe criticism in India, the former Congress national president hit back at Pakistan, tweeting that while he disagreed with the government, Jammu and Kashmir is an internal matter of India and Pakistan or any other foreign country cannot interfere in it.

I disagree with this Govt. on many issues. But, let me make this absolutely clear: Kashmir is India’s internal issue & there is no room for Pakistan or any other foreign country to interfere in it. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 28, 2019

Tension has been simmering between India and Pakistan since former’s revocation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two separate union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Islamabad has tried to raise the issue in various world organisations, including the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), in a closed meet of which in August, all its permanent and non-permanent members refused to release a statement on Kashmir, instead asking India and Pakistan to resolve the issue bilaterally.