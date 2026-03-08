Home

News

Reports say Iran has elected new Supreme Leader; But why is there no information from Tehran?

Reports say Iran has elected new Supreme Leader; But why is there no information from Tehran?

Mojtaba Khamenei's name is also at the forefront.

A Shiite Muslim man hold a poster of the late Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during a rally in Tahrir Square, in Baghdad on March 6, 2026. (Murtaja LATEEF / AFP)

New Delhi: The process of electing a new Supreme Leader in Iran is almost complete, but his name has not yet been officially announced. This decision was made by the country’s powerful religious body, the Assembly of Experts. This is an 88-member council that elects Iran’s Supreme Leader. Council member Ayatollah Mohammad Mehdi Mirbakheri said on Sunday, 08 March 2026, that most members have reached a consensus on the name of the new Supreme Leader. However, he also added that some procedures remain before the final announcement.

Name will be made public after procedures are completed

According to Iranian media reports, the name of the new leader will be made public only after these procedures are completed. On Saturday, a senior cleric on the council said that members could meet within a day to elect the next Supreme Leader. However, differences have now emerged over how the decision should be finalized. Some members want everyone to meet in person and in a formal meeting, while others favour announcing the decision without a meeting due to security concerns.

Why wasn’t the name announced?

Council member Ayatollah Mohsen Heydari Aleksir stated that holding a full meeting under the current circumstances is impossible. He stated that this is an extraordinary situation and holding such a meeting could provide an opportunity for enemies to attack, potentially harming Iran’s revolution. In fact, many Iranian officials and military commanders have been killed in the war that began on February 28th. Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was also killed in these attacks.

Israel’s warning

Meanwhile, Israel has stated that every potential successor to Khamenei will be targeted. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has stated that anyone involved in the process of selecting a successor will be killed. According to Iranian media, a building belonging to the Assembly of Experts in the city of Qom was also destroyed in the airstrikes. Two council members, Ayatollah Mohsen Heydari Aleksir and Ahmad Alamolhoda, have stated that the new Supreme Leader has already been chosen. Now, the Council’s Chief Secretary, Ayatollah Hashem Hosseini Bushehri, will officially announce the matter.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Mojtaba Khamenei’s name is at the forefront

Meanwhile, Mojtaba Khamenei’s name is also at the forefront. 56-year-old Mojtaba Khamenei is the son of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He is considered a radical cleric and is reported to have close ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards (IRGC). He has never held a major government position, but has long been considered a potential successor to his father.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.