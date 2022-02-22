Moscow: Amid the increasing Russia-Ukraine crisis, fresh videos on social media showed the Russian forces crossing into Donetsk and Luhansk in Ukraine. These two areas are collectively part of the Donbass region of Eastern Ukraine. Earlier in the day, the Russian lawmakers gave President Putin permission to use military force outside the country. The unanimous vote in Russia’s upper house could presage a broader attack on Ukraine after the US said an invasion was already underway there.Also Read - Ukraine Security Council Calls For State Of Emergency Amid Growing Threat Of Russian Invasion

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered the deployment of troops in two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine. According to news agency Reuters, local reporters witnessed tanks and other military hardware moving through the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk after Putin formally recognised the breakaway regions and ordered the deployment of Russian forces to "keep the peace".

Several European leaders had earlier in the day said that Russian troops have moved into rebel-held areas in eastern Ukraine after Putin recognized their independence. But it was unclear how large the movements were. Ukraine and its Western allies have long said Russian troops are fighting in the region. Moscow denies those allegations.

First videos of new Russian forces crossing into Donbas started spilling into social media just moments after Putin’s address last night. Today, NATO and European officials are confirming new troops in occupied Donetsk and Luhansk. And the US is now describing it as “invasion.” https://t.co/yixxTihRF4 — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) February 22, 2022

Asked if Russian troops are already crossing into the Donbas, NATO chief @jensstoltenberg says “yes.” “What we see now are additional Russian troops and forces moving in,” he says. — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) February 22, 2022

In the meantime, Putin’s announcement drew international criticism and immediate US sanctions to halt business activity in the breakaway regions and ban import of all goods from those areas.

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said that the measures were different from the sanctions the United States and its allies had prepared if Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

On the other side, Britain, France and Germany also agreed to respond to Russia’s recognition of the breakaway regions with sanctions, and the White House said it would announce further measures on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who received a solidarity call from Joe Biden, accused Russia of wrecking peace talks and ruled out territorial concessions.

Earlier in the day, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Russia is taking military action against Ukraine and condemned Moscow’s decision to recognise separatist areas of southeast Ukraine as an independent.

Stoltenberg called the move a serious escalation by Russia and a flagrant violation of international law. The NATO chief called the military action a further invasion” of Ukraine by Russia which had already invaded its neighbor in 2014.