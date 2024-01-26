‘Key Strategic Partner’: US Extends Republic Day Wishes To India

‘Key Strategic Partner’: US Extends Republic Day Wishes To India

‘Key Strategic Partner’: US Extends Republic Day Wishes To India

Washington DC: Ahead of the grand Republic Day celebrations, the United States has extended Republic Day wishes to India, terming it a key strategic partner. US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel, highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US, stated on Thursday that Washington looks forward to deepening collaboration in various key areas. “I would just note that – would wish a happy Indian Republic Day to anybody tuning in. India is a country – it is a key strategic partner of the United States and one that we look forward to closening our collaboration in a number of key areas on. And this is – was quite indicative in – during Prime Minister Modi’s state visit here to the United States this past summer,” the US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said during a press briefing on Thursday (US local time).

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest US News on India.com.