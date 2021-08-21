Kabul: As the Taliban seeks to intensify control over Afghanistan, resistance fighters have reportedly captured three districts – Banu, Pol-e-Hesar, and De Salah – in Afghanistan’s Baghlan province from their control, said reports. It is further being reported that resistance forces are now advancing to other districts. At least 60 Taliban fighters were also killed during the capture of three districts. Visuals of clashes between resistances forces and the Taliban are also being circulated on social media.Also Read - Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: 'We Will Get You Home', Biden to Americans Stuck in Kabul

A senior correspondent for UK-based Persian TV station Iran International, Tajuden Soroush, said in a tweet, “An ex, Afgh government officials tell me that local resistances forces in Baghlan province have recaptured Banu and Pol-e-Hesar districts from the Taliban. They are advancing towards the Deh Salah district. About 60 Taliban fighters were killed or injured.” In another tweet, he said, “De Salah district also fell to the local resistance forces.”

Afghan news agency Asvaka tweeted, “A number of Taliban have been killed and injured”. The agency also shared a video in which people are seen waving the Afghan flag from a rooftop of a building

Pol-e-Hesar, Deh Salah and Banu districts in #Baghlan provinces have been captured by the Public’s Resistance Forces, & a number of Taliban killed & injured.

Taliban Resistance Forming in Panjshir Valley

Anti-Taliban forces in Afghanistan’s Panjshir Valley have been working on forming a guerrilla movement to take on the Islamic fundamentalist group. A Taliban resistance is forming in Panjshir Valley under the leadership of Vice President Amrullah Saleh and Ahmad Massoud, the son of a famed anti-Taliban fighter, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

“The Taliban doesn’t control the whole territory of Afghanistan,” Lavrov told reporters at a press conference in Moscow following a meeting with his Libyan counterpart.

“There are reports of the situation in the Panjshir Valley where the resistance of Afghanistan’s Vice President Saleh and Ahmad Massoud is concentrated,” he said, TRT World reported.

The Panjshir Valley has repeatedly played a decisive role in Afghanistan’s military history, as its geographical position almost completely cuts it off from the rest of the country. The only access point to the region is through a narrow passage created by the Panjshir River, which can be easily defended militarily.

Ahmad Massoud Seeks Arms From The US

The son of Ahmad Shah Massoud, Ahmad Massoud, says he is hoping to follow in his “father’s footsteps”.

Massoud has also called on the US to supply arms and ammunition to his militia.

In an op-ed in The Washington Post, Ahmad Massoud said “America can still be a great arsenal of democracy” by supporting his fighters.

“I write from the Panjshir Valley today, ready to follow in my father’s footsteps, with mujahideen fighters who are prepared to once again take on the Taliban,” he said