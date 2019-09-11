New Delhi: A day after India and Pakistan clashed at the ongoing 42nd session of the United Nations Human Rights Commission (UNHRC) in Geneva, Antonio Guterres, the UN Secretary-General, refuse to intervene in the Kashmir issue, saying that India and Pakistan should instead resolve the issue through talks.

The development comes as yet another setback to Pakistan, which has twice sought the UN’s intervention in the issue but has failed to convince the world body.

Addressing reporters, Stephane Dujarric, the UN chief’s spokesperson, said, “His message to all of them has been the same, both publicly and privately, that he remains very concerned about any potential escalation between India and Pakistan over the situation. He appeals to both sides to deal with the issue through dialogue.”

His remarks came after he was asked if the UN chief plans to mediate between the two countries during the UN’s General Assembly (UNGA) session, which will be held later this month and attended and addressed by the two Prime Ministers.

The spokesperson further said, “Our position on mediation has, as a matter of principle, has always remained the same.”

Last month, the UN cited the 1972 Simla Agreement between India and Pakistan, which rejects any third-party intervention on Kashmir, to refuse Islamabad’s appeal to intervene in the issue.

In August, a closed-door meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC), was called by China, a permanent member of the Council at its close aide Pakistan’s behest. However, in a setback to both, the meet ended without any statement or outcome.

India has categorically said that scrapping of Article 370 is its ‘internal matter.’