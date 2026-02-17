Home

News

Rhode Island shooting: 3 Killed, including suspect, 3 injured during mass shooting at youth hockey game

Rhode Island shooting: 3 Killed, including suspect, 3 injured during mass shooting at youth hockey game

At least three persons were killed and three others were injured in a shooting at a hockey arena in United States’ Rhode Island.

Rhode Island shooting: 3 Killed, including suspect, 3 injured during mass shooting at youth hockey game

Washington DC: A mass shooting incident has surfaced from the United States where at least two people were killed and three others sustained bullet injuries on Monday (local time) in Rhode Island. The shooting occurred during a youth hockey game at a hockey arena. According to police, the suspect was also fatally shot. The injured were hospitalized in critical condition.

Police officials said that the gunman appears to have been targeting his own family members.

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee said that the authorities are monitoring the situation. He spoke to Mayor Grebien and police officials.

“We are actively monitoring the shooting at Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket. I just spoke with Mayor Grebien as well as @RIStatePolice, who are working with local law enforcement. I am praying for Pawtucket and everyone involved,” Governor Dan McKee said on X.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

According to CNN, two school student teams were playing hockey at the arena at the time of the incident.

Further details on the incident are awaited.

It is to be noted that the mass shooting incident comes months after the shooting at Brown University. The university is located few kilometres away from Rhode Island. A man entered the university and opened fire at Barus and Holley engineering building in December last year. Two students lost their lives and nine sustained injuries in the shooting.

Earlier this month, police arrested a 16-years-old student in connection with a mass shooting at Thomas S Wootton High School in Rockville.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.