California: California’s Death Valley has become a ring of fire with record heat being reported in September this year. This comes after record-breaking rains just a month ago. As per a report in Newsweek, California’s Death Valley is about to bake in a dangerous heatwave.Also Read - Pilot Threatens To Crash Plane Into Walmart In US' Mississippi; Store Evacuated | LIVE

Being one of the hottest places on Earth and the driest region in North America, Death Valley is known as a place of extremes. The greatest air temperature ever recorded was 134 degrees Fahrenheit (57 degrees Celsius) in July 1913, making it the hottest location on Earth, the report said. Also Read - Video: Southwest Airlines Pilot Threatens To Cancel Flight After Passenger Shares Nude Pictures With Others

According to Yahoo News, with a high temperature of 127 degrees Fahrenheit on Thursday, the valley established a record for the month of September. “I wish it were cooler already. This is abnormally hot for September,” Abby Wines, a spokesperson for Death Valley National Park, told Reuters. Also Read - California Under Spate of Heatwave; Fear Of Power Outage & Fires Loom

The experts said though the extreme heat phase will continue, the September record is not expected to be broken till Monday or Tuesday. Climate scientist Daniel Swain shared a post on his Twitter account on Friday about the heatwave update. He shared the data of heatwave recorded so far and expected in coming days of September.

“Heatwave update: very hot temperatures continue inland today, though with slight (& temporary) cooling closer to the coast. But don’t be fooled: peak of this heatwave is yet to come, & has been delayed slightly: now slated for Sun-Tue. All-time record Sep temps still likely,” Mr. Swain wrote while sharing the post.

It is further predicted that several areas of California will set new temperature records in the next few days, according to Yahoo News.

Wednesday’s excessive heat prompted California ISO, the state’s grid operator, to issue a “Flex Alert” calling for voluntary electricity conservation; the alert was then extended into Thursday, as per a report by The Washington Post.

As the heat wave builds, about 50 million Americans are already under excessive heat watches and warnings and heat advisories from Arizona to Idaho, it further added.