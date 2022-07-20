London: Rishi Sunak, the former finance minister, and Liz Truss are the final two candidates left in the fray for the post of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. UK’s former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak underlined his status as Tory leadership front runner on July 13 as more Cabinet big beasts backed him while Foreign Secretary Liz Truss was asking the Tory right to unite behind her to take him on. Unsurprisingly, Sunak was well over the threshold when he formally launched his campaign on July 13 morning, introduced by deputy PM Dominic Raab and Grant Shapps, and again batted away calls for tax cuts before inflation is under control, saying “we need to have a grown-up conversation”.Also Read - Rishi Sunak’s Net Worth; How He Entered UK’s ‘Super-Rich’ List? EXPLAINED

At the event in Westminster, he also heaped praise on Boris Johnson, describing him as "one of the most remarkable people I have ever met" who has a "good heart" – but it was "not working" anymore.

Rishi Sunak on Monday topped the latest round of voting among the Conservative Party members of Parliament as the race to replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister narrowed down to four, with Tom Tugendhat out of the contest after receiving the lowest votes.

The British Indian former finance minister received 115 votes in the third round of voting, with Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt holding on to the second spot with 82 votes followed by Foreign Secretary Liz Truss with 71 votes, and former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch at 58 votes.

The final two will hold hustings up and down the UK to win over the Conservative Party’s membership of around 160,000 eligible voters to cast postal ballots in their favour. The winner of that ballot will go on to be elected the new Tory leader and take over from caretaker Boris Johnson as the new British Prime Minister by September 5.