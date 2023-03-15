Home

Rishi Sunak Faces Police Heat Again After Video Surfaces Of UK PM Breaking Dog Rule In Hyde Park

Rishi Sunak faced UK Police heat again after a video surfaced on social media of the British prime minister and his family for letting their dog off the leash in London's Hyde Park.

A video, shared on TikTok, show Rishi Sunak and his family allowing their dog to roam freely in an area where rules clearly state dogs must be kept on leads. (Photo: Video Grab/Twitter-@GuidoFawkes)

New Delhi: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is facing the heat of UK Police again – this time because of his dog. Earlier, Rishi Sunak was fined twice by UK Police for not wearing car seatbelt and breaching pandemic lockdown rules.

On Tuesday, Rishi Sunak and his family were spoken to by a police officer for letting their dog off the leash in London’s Hyde Park. This comes after a video was shared on TikTok appearing to show the British prime minister and his family allowing their Labrador, Nova, to roam freely in an area where rules say dogs must be kept on a leash. It was unclear when the video was filmed.

Video: Rishi Sunak with his dog at London’s Hyde Park

“We are aware of a video showing a dog being walked off the lead in Hyde Park,” the Metropolitan Police force said in a statement. “An officer, who was present at the time, spoke to a woman and reminded her of the rules. The dog was put back on the lead.” Police said they would take no further action.

Rishi Sunak has had two minor brushes with the law during his political career. In January, he was fined by police for taking off his seat belt to film a social media video in a moving car.

Last year, when he was Treasury chief, he was fined 50 pounds for breaching pandemic lockdown rules by briefly attending a party inside government offices. He was one of dozens of officials fined over the “partygate” scandal, including then Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Rishi Sunak became Britain’s third prime minister last year as he was tasked with taming an economic crisis that has left the country’s finances in a precarious state and millions struggling to pay their food and energy bills.

In February, Rishi Sunak completed 100 days in office, more than twice the number of his predecessor Liz Truss. Rishi Sunak has angry unions to the left of him, anxious Conservative Party lawmakers to the right and, in the middle, millions of voters he must win over to avert electoral defeat.

