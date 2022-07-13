New Delhi: Eight candidates are in race to become the next UK Prime Minister with former Chancellor Rishi Sunak emerging as the frontrunner. UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, former health secretary Sajid Javid and Foreign Office minister Rehman Chishti have withdrawn their candidatures from the contest.Also Read - Rishi Sunak Launches Campaign For UK PM's Post After Boris Johnson's Resignation

Eight candidates will compete in the first round of voting as all of them secured the support of at least 20 members of the Conservative faction of the UK House of Commons. The registration of candidates for the post of Tory Party leader has been completed, a media report said, adding that the official registration ended at 18.00 local time (17:00 GMT).

Initially, 11 candidates launched their bids to become the Conservative Party’s next leader, with International Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, and former Health Secretary Sajid Javid among the frontrunners. However, three of them — Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, former Health Secretary Sajid Javid and former Deputy Chairman of the Conservative Party Rehman Chishti withdrew from the race.

The potential contenders who managed to get into the first round of voting are former Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Treasury Secretary Nadhim Zahawi, former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, Minister of State for Trade Policy Penny Mordaunt, House of Commons Committee Chairman Tom Tugendhat, Attorney General of England and Wales, Suella Braverman and former Minister of State for Equalities Kemi Badenoch, Sputnik reported.

Any candidate who fails to secure the support of 30 MPs in the first ballot will be eliminated.

The new Conservative leader will be chosen in a two-stage election, in which the 358 Conservative lawmakers reduce the race to two candidates through a series of elimination votes.

Rishi Sunak emerges as frontrunner

Rishi Sunak, the 42-year-old British Indian MP for Richmond in Yorkshire, maintains his lead in the race to replace Boris Johnson as nominations formally opened for the contest. The prime ministerial hopefuls have until 6.00 p.m. local time to get their nominations in, with Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt, new Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and Tory backbencher Tom Tugendhat the others in the running to hit the requisite 20-MPs mark.

Priti Patel, the Indian-origin Home Secretary, is said to be still considering a bid and could be a late entry to the race with a considerable backing within the hardline Brexit wing of the Conservative Party.

On Monday, the 1922 Committee laid out the timetable for the leadership race and confirmed that the new Prime Minister will be elected on September 5 and address their first Prime Minister’s Questions in Parliament on September 7. The first round of voting by Tory MPs is scheduled for Wednesday, when each candidate will require the backing of 30 colleagues – or just under 10% of Tory MPs – in total to progress to round two.

(With inputs from Agencies)