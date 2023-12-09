Home

Rishi Sunak In Danger Of Losing His Premiership? Here’s What The Report Says

Despite a recent Supreme Court ruling deeming the UK's policy of sending asylum seekers to Rwanda unlawful and violating human rights, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces a critical vote on the matter next week. Passage of the bill in the House of Commons has essentially become a confidence vote on Sunak, placing immense pressure on the government.

London: Rishi Sunak, the 42-year-old Indian-origin Prime Minister of Britain, faces a critical juncture in his political career as he battles for the survival of both his premiership and his political future. He has gambled on the successful passage of an immigration bill that aims to deter illegal immigration by sending asylum seekers to Rwanda. This policy, built upon an agreement between the UK and Rwanda, has become the linchpin of Sunak’s strategy, and its failure could have significant repercussions for him personally and for the direction of UK immigration policy, as per a report carried out by Financial World.

As Sunak navigates this crucial moment, the eyes of the nation are upon him, watching to see whether he can emerge victorious or whether this controversial policy will come to define his downfall.

“That means that this bill blocks every single reason that has ever been used to prevent flights to Rwanda from taking off,” Rishi Sunak was quoted saying in the report.

Current Scenario Of Bill Passage

The opposition, including the Labour Party, Scottish Nationalists, and Liberal Democrats, are staunchly against the policy, while defection from within the Conservative Party ranks could further endanger its passage. With approximately 28 Conservative MPs potentially siding with the opposition, the bill’s fate hangs in the balance, potentially shaping both Sunak’s political future and the UK’s immigration policy.

“It is not yet clear whether his (Sunak’s) legal arguments are as robust as his rhetoric, and today he sounded more uncertain and defensive than he did when going over this ground last month”, the Guardian said in its report.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.