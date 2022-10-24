London: Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak on Monday became Britain’s Prime Minister. As the country faces an economic crisis, former UK chancellor Rishi Sunak has emerged as one of the leading candidates to succeed Liz Truss. Penny Mordaunt, the other candidate, was far from securing the crucial number of votes needed to contest the election to replace Liz Truss who resigned a few days back. As Sunak won the election, he is set to become the UK’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister. Sunak, 42, is a wealthy descendant of immigrants from India and East Africa. Here are ten facts about Rishi Sunak, who has become UK’s First Indian-Origin Prime Minister.Also Read - Rishi Sunak Is The New United Kingdom Prime Minister, Becomes First Indian-origin To Take Top Post

FACTS ABOUT RISHI SUNAK

RISHI SUNAK INDIAN CONNECTION

Rishi Sunak was born to an Indian family in the UK’s Southhampton area.

Rishi Sunak is the son of a pharmacist mother and a National Health Service (NHS) general practitioner father.

Rishi Sunak’s grandparents are from Punjab.

RISHI SUNAK INDIAN EDUCATION

Rishi Sunak is an Oxford University and Stanford graduate. He is married to Akshata Murthy, the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy.

RISHI SUNAK MARRIED LIFE

The couple married in 2009 and has two daughters, Anoushka and Krishna.

RISHI SUNAK POLITICAL CAREER