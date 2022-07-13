London: Former finance minister Rishi Sunak and trade minister Penny Mordaunt are the top 2 contenders for the post of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom in the first round of Tory MP voting for the replacement of former PM Boris Johnson. Meanwhile, Britain’s ruling Conservative party has begun winnowing down the eight candidates vying to succeed Boris Johnson who hinted the race could be curtailed to last days rather than weeks, as reported by news agency AFP. Johnson was to face one of his last sessions of Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons before his successor is announced on September 5, after controversially blocking an opposition Labour bid to evict him sooner, it added.Also Read - Eight Candidates In Race to Become Next UK Prime Minister, Sajid Javid Drops Out

Rishi Sunak won the most votes in the first round of voting to succeed Boris Johnson as Conservative Party leader and UK Prime Minister with 88 votes, ahead of Penny Mordaunt (67 votes) and Truss Liz (50 votes), as reported by Reuters.

Johnson was forced last week to announce his resignation after a stunning cabinet revolt — including by then finance minister Rishi Sunak — following a string of scandals that left the Conservatives sliding in opinion polls against Labour.

It was a spectacular fall from grace for a politician who secured a landslide election win in December 2019 and took the UK out of the European Union just a month later, before the Covid pandemic struck.

