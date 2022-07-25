London: If elected Britain’s prime minister, Rishi Sunak has pledged to get tough on China. The former finance minister on Sunday called the Asian superpower the “number one threat” to domestic and global security. Sunak’s promise comes after his rival in the final two of the race to lead the ruling Conservative party, Liz Truss, accused him of being weak on China and Russia, according to a report by news agency AFP.Also Read - Rishi Sunak Intends To Put UK On 'Crisis Footing' If Elected PM

Reporting in support of Sunak, China's state-run Global Times has previously said that he was the only candidate in the contest with "a clear and pragmatic view on developing UK-China ties".

The British publication Daily Mail, which has come out for Foreign Secretary Truss in the race to succeed Boris Johnson, called that "the endorsement that nobody wanted".

What Did Sunak Say About China?

According to a report by AFP, Sunak’s proposals include the closure of all 30 Confucius Institutes in Britain, preventing the soft-power spread of Chinese influence through culture and language programmes.

He also promised to “kick the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) out of our universities” by forcing higher education establishments to disclose foreign funding of more than Euro 50,000 (USD 60,000) and reviewing research partnerships.

Sunak said that Britain’s domestic spy agency MI5 would be used to help combat Chinese espionage, and he would look to build “NATO-style” international co-operation to tackle Chinese threats in cyberspace. The lawmaker also said that he would study the case for banning Chinese acquisitions of key British assets, including strategically sensitive tech firms.

Sunak claimed that China was “stealing” country’s technology and “infiltrating” its universities at home, “propping up” Vladimir Putin abroad by buying Russian oil, as well as attempting to bully neighbours including Taiwan.

Hitting out at China’s global “belt and road” scheme for “saddling developing countries with insurmountable debt”, he said, “They torture, detain and indoctrinate their own people, including in Xinjiang and Hong Kong, in contravention of their human rights. And they have continually rigged the global economy in their favour by suppressing their currency.”

“Enough is enough. For too long, politicians in Britain and across the West have rolled out the red carpet and turned a blind eye to China’s nefarious activity and ambitions.

“I will change this on Day 1 as PM,” he added.

Tough-talking

Sunak’s tough-talking will doubtless please China hawks in the Tory ranks, who have repeatedly pushed Johnson to stand up more to Beijing.

But it is also a sign of how Sunak is desperately trying to claw back ground on Truss, whom opinion polls have put well ahead in the crucial hunt for votes from the 200,000 grassroots Tory members.

A winner will be announced on September 5.