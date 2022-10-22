London: Rishi Sunak, one of the frontrunners for Britain’s prime ministership for the second time this year, has attracted massive attention in the past for his personal wealth. Sunday Times Rich List this year has valued the joint fortune of Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty at £730m and ranked them 222 on the UK’s wealthiest 250 people list.Also Read - What's Brewing In UK? Rishi Sunak Leads British PM Race But Momentum Grows Behind Boris Johnson

While Sunak is said to be the richest man in the House of Commons, other reports claim that his wife Akshata is wealthier than British Queen Elizabeth II with assets worth £430 million. Also Read - Liz Truss Quits as UK PM: All Eyes on Rishi Sunak; Boris Johnson Might Contest Again | Key Points

As per reports, Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty own four homes — two in London, one in Yorkshire and one in LA. The reports also suggest that their five-bedroom house in Kensington is said to be worth £7m alone. The sublime house also has a private garden. Also Read - Liz Truss Quits Amid Economic Crisis: Who Will be Next UK PM? List of Probable Candidates Here

Apart from this, the coupe owns another home in London’s Old Brompton Road, apparently where the extended family stays when they visit.

They also in Yorkshire own a Grade-II listed Georgian mansion, set across 12 acres and includes an ornamental lake.

Recently, the couple’s finances came under radar as Labour party called him to be more transparent regarding loans he took to fund his businesses.

According to Guardian newspaper, Rishi was forced to explain details about how he managed his family’s fortune, which is said to total £730million.

When he was Chancellor, Rishi Sunak’s salary was £151,649, and if he wins the leadership contest, he would be earning even more that what he earns now.

Before ging into politics, Sunak was a partner at two highly-profitable hedge funds and from 2001 to 2004 he was an analyst for the investment bank, Goldman Sachs. As per the Times, Rishi Sunak was a multi-millionaire in his mid-twenties.