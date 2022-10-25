Bengaluru: Rishi Sunak has received good wishes on being appointed as the UK prime minister from his famed father-in-law, the Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy. Narayana Murthy, reacting to son-in-law Sunak’s victory, on Tuesday said that “he was proud of him and wished him success”.Also Read - Rishi Sunak Becomes UK's First British-Asian Prime Minister, PM Modi Congratulates On The Victory - Watch Video

"Congratulations to Rishi. We are confident that he will do his best for the people of the United Kingdom," he said.

The new United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is married to Akshata Murthy, the daughter of Infosys founders Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy. They got married in 2009. The couple first met each other when they were studying at Standford University.

Also, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai expressed his happiness over Rishi Sunak’s appointment.

Bommai said the Britishers ruled India for over 200 years and they would have never expected such a big development.

“Today, Indians are on all fronts and have got elected as MPs in several countries. Now, Rishi Sunak has got elected as the new Britain PM. The wheel of fortune has turned completely,” he said.