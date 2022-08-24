London: Rishi Sunak, who is considered to be the strongest contender for the post of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, wants to bring a positive change in relations with India. He desires that students of India and the UK should not face any problems in traveling to each other’s countries. Apart from this, companies from both countries can also trade easily.Also Read - BREAKING: India Successfully Test Fires DRDO's Short Range Surface-to-Air Missile

Rishi Sunak addressed a rally on Monday evening which he greeted by uttering, “Namaste, salam, kem chho, kidda. You all are my family. India-UK relations are important. We want to build domestic relations between the two countries. Britain needs to learn a lot from India.” Also Read - Tomato Fever In India: Children Under 9 Years Of Age Most Vulnerable, Lancet Warns Of Outbreak

What else did Rishi Sunak say?

We all are aware of the opportunities to trade and work with India. There has to be a change in the relationship between the two countries. People here can learn a lot from India. Also Read - US Embassy Issues Statement As Visa Appointments Show Long Wait Till 2024. Check Details Here

It should be easy for UK students to go to India. When they go to India and they will get to know the culture and people there. We have to make it easy for companies in India and the UK to work together.

Rishi Sunak on China

Britain’s national security and economy are threatened by China. We are facing this for a long time. We need to be very alert. After becoming the PM, I will do whatever I have to do to keep the people and the country safe. This will also be my responsibility as the Prime Minister.

Rishi Sunak became MP for the first time in 2015

Rishi is considered the rising star of the Conservative Party. Rishi was elected MP for the first time in 2015. In 2018 he joined the local government as a minister. In 2019, he was made the Chief Secretary of the Treasury. Rishi has played an important role in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s election campaigns. The government often puts him forward for media interactions. On several occasions, Rishi took part in TV debates in place of Boris Johnson.