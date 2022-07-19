London: Rishi Sunak, the former finance minister is topping the latest round in the race for the post of British Prime Minister as the contest has come down to three candidates. Rishi Sunak has widened his lead in the latest round of voting held on Monday by Conservative MPs to decide Britain’s next prime minister, but the race to get in the final two tightened, reports AFP adding that Rishi Sunak won the support of 115 Tory lawmakers, followed by Penny Mordaunt on 82 votes, Liz Truss on 71, Kemi Badenoch on 58 and Tom Tugendhat on 31, who drops out as the last-placed candidate, the party announced. According to the agency, MPs will keep voting until only two candidates remain, the winner will be then decided by the party members.Also Read - Rishi Sunak Tops New UK PM Vote as Only 4 Remain in Race

Penny Mordaunt had been bookmakers' favourite before the weekend, but lost votes from the previous round.

One of the four remaining contenders, namely Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt, Liz Truss, and Kemi Badenoch, will be eliminated after Tuesday's vote. Rishi Sunak though looks almost certain to make the final two, with the other three candidates vying for second place, reported the BBC.