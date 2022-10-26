London: Even as Russia claimed that Ukraine might use the “Dirty Bomb” against it, Rishi Sunak, the newly appointed Prime Minister of the United Kingdom held a dialogue with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and expressed UK’s solidarity with and support for the Ukrainian people.Also Read - Breaking News LIVE: Mallikarjun Kharge to Officially Take Charge of Congress President Today

"A privilege to speak to the President of Ukraine. Vladimir Zelenskyy this evening. Both he and the Ukrainian people can count on the UK's continued solidarity and support. We will always stand with Ukraine," Sunak tweeted following the conversation.

A privilege to speak to the President of Ukraine @ZelenskyyUa this evening. Both he and the Ukrainian people can count on the UK’s continued solidarity and support. We will always stand with Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/ycVr3K0DVS — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 25, 2022

After Rishi Sunak took the office of the UK PM on Tuesday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in response to the prospects of good relations between Russia and the UK said, “No, at present, we do not see any preconditions, grounds or hopes for some positive shifts in the foreseeable future.”

On August 24, on Ukraine’s Independence Day, the then contender for the top post, Rishi Sunak wrote a letter, praising the country’s steadfast courage in standing up to Russian “aggression” and promised support from the people of the United Kingdom as the war continues in the country, reported TASS.

In a letter published in the Kyiv Post, Rishi said that he will be a “lifelong friend” and help Ukraine rebuild into a prosperous, ambitious, and forward-looking country.

“Your steadfast courage in standing up to aggression has given hope to peaceful and freedom-loving people around the world and sends a clear message to despots that no matter how the odds may be stacked in their favour, they will never prevail. Whatever the changes here in our country, we Brits will always remain your strongest ally,” he added.

Sunak had vowed to keep supporting Ukraine’s forces and said that Britain will keep providing humanitarian aid to ensure the country gets access to medication and food.

“Your place in history is assured as a beacon of freedom. So together, not only must we defeat Putin, but we must also succeed in deterring him from ever hurting your people again with an even stronger, more prosperous Ukraine than stood before,” he said.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict intensified after an explosion damaged a portion of the Crimea road bridge. The Crimean Bridge was opened in 2018 by Russian President Vladimir Putin, four years after Moscow annexed Crimea, and was designed to link the peninsula to Russia’s transport network.