Rising public outcry in PoK; discontent deepens over Islamabad’s interference: Report

A report by the online magazine 'The Diplomat' states that violent clashes between protesters and security forces this month have exposed the long-simmering public anger in the region.

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New Delhi: Public discontent regarding inflation, a lack of political rights, and the governance system continues to mount in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). According to a report, there is deep resentment among the people against Islamabad’s increasing interference in the region, and this dissatisfaction now appears to be evolving into a major mass movement.

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A report by the online magazine ‘The Diplomat’ states that violent clashes between protesters and security forces this month have exposed the long-simmering public anger in the region. The crackdown by Pakistani security forces on protesters demanding governance reforms resulted in several deaths, creating a political crisis for Islamabad and drawing international criticism.

According to the report, the unrest in PoK ahead of the legislative assembly elections scheduled for late July has become a major domestic challenge for the Pakistani government—one that cannot be masked by diplomatic efforts or by projecting a peace-loving image.

On June 5, authorities announced that elections would be held on July 27. Simultaneously, a ban was imposed on the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC)—an organization comprising lawyers, traders, transport workers, and civil society activists—on charges of involvement in terrorism.

The report suggests that the simultaneous announcement of elections and the ban on the JAAC cannot be dismissed as a mere coincidence. It is suspected that the local administration—acting on instructions from Islamabad and, specifically, Pakistan’s military establishment—attempted to weaken the region’s most influential mass movement to preempt any potential protests against the elections.

The JAAC had called for a strike on June 9 to protest against the ban, the election announcement, and a judicial ruling upholding the reservation of seats.

The report notes that the issue of reserved seats is merely one cause of the current unrest; rising inflation over the past two years has also been a major driver of the protests. The JAAC has consistently used public resentment over the rising cost of living as the basis for its agitation.

High electricity prices, in particular, remain a sensitive issue for the people. Despite the region possessing vast hydroelectric resources, locals believe they are not reaping the fair benefits of these resources.

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According to the report, the current crisis in PoK exposes the limitations of Islamabad’s governance model and its weakening social contract in the region. Allegations of electoral interference, coupled with sharp hikes in fuel and wheat prices, have reinforced the public perception that remaining under the federal government has not yielded the expected benefits.

The report also notes that the Pakistani administration’s actions sparked widespread protests internationally. Notably, thousands of people from the Kashmiri diaspora marched through the streets of London to protest against the crackdown by Pakistani security forces.

(With IANS inputs)