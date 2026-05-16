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Rising risk of Super El Niño globally: Extreme heat, less rain, weak monsoon, floods, and disturbed climate

Rising risk of Super El Niño globally: Extreme heat, less rain, weak monsoon, floods, and disturbed climate

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already expressed concerns about reduced monsoon rains due to El Nino.

(Representational image)

New Delhi: The year 2026 is very disturbing for India and the rest of the world. In some places, record heat, in some places weak monsoons, in some places drought and in some places natural calamities like floods can be seen. Behind this environmental crisis is the phenomenon of Super El Niño, about which the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Climate Prediction Center has issued a new forecast. It said that a ‘super’ El Niño is most likely to occur from October 2026 to February 2027. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already expressed concerns about reduced monsoon rains due to El Nino.

El Niño Increasing Global Temperatures

El Niño is the warm phase of the natural El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) climate cycle, a recurring seasonal change in the waters of the tropical Pacific Ocean that greatly increases global temperatures, affecting weather patterns and crops worldwide. If a Super El Niño occurs, it could be the most powerful El Niño ever. The devastating El Niño of 1877 caused the global famine of 1876 to 1878. More than 50 million people died in this famine, which was 3% of the world’s population at the time.

El Nino Raises Concern Of Indian Meteorological Department

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has officially predicted the early arrival of the Southwest Monsoon in Kerala around May 26, 2026. This normal arrival date is earlier than June 1 and continues the trend of early monsoon arrivals in recent times, including 2025. However, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) latest ENSO forecast, El Niño is expected to develop soon and continue through the Northern Hemisphere winter of 2026-27.

Why Is IMD Concerned Due to El Niño?

The IMD’s long-term forecast released in April 2026 projected monsoon rainfall to be around 92% of the long-term average, which was considered below normal. The forecast also stated that-

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There is about a 35% chance of a low rainfall monsoon (below 90% of LPA).

Rainfed agricultural areas are more vulnerable to rainfall deficit.

This indicates that despite the early onset of the monsoon, if El Niño is strong during the main monsoon months, the overall seasonal performance may remain weak.

2023-24 Was The Warmest Year Due To El Niño

The world’s most recent El Niño lasted from May 2023 to March 2024 and was partially responsible for making 2024 the warmest year on record. According to Climate Brief’s April 21 climate assessment, if the upcoming El Niño is strong or extremely strong, 2027 could surpass the previous record, thus El Nino can break its own record. According to Paul Roundy, a professor of atmospheric and environmental sciences at the University at Albany, there is a growing possibility of the largest El Niño since the 1870s.

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