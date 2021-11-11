London: Wildlife including seahorses and sharks call the Thames their home, after a report into the health of the river found it has a “rich and varied” ecosystem. The Thames was declared “biologically dead” in 1957 because of extreme levels of pollution but now teems with life after more than 60 years of environmental work.Also Read - Climate change protests block London bridges

Tope, starry smooth-hound and spurdog are shark species that have been identified in the Thames as part of the Greater Thames Shark Project, run by the Zoological Society of London (ZSL). Also Read - Controlled explosion carried out on suspect package near UK parliament

The project started last year and is still in its nascent phase. It is designed to gather more data on the three elusive shark species that reside in the Thames’s outer estuary. Also Read - Lacazette, Ramsey star as rampant Arsenal make it nine in a row

There are more than 100 species of fish in the 346-kilometre-long river, but sharks are of particular interest because there is a severe lack of data on the size of the populations. It is believed the sharks use the estuary to give birth and nurse their young, and the Thames, therefore, plays a vital role in the long-term survival of the species, theage.com reported.

Other surprising species living in the Thames include eels, and seals and around 92 species of bird.

The extraordinary turnaround was revealed in the first ever State of the Thames Report by the Zoological Society of London (ZSL), the first complete health check of the river.

The report highlights the impact of dedicated conservation efforts and found the overall picture was bright for nature, with evidence of an increase in a range of bird species, marine mammals and natural habitats such as carbon-capturing salt marsh.

However, climate change has increased the temperature of the capital’s waterway by 0.2C per year on average, which combined with associated sea-level rises, paints a “worrying picture”, according to the report.

Since the early 1990s, the number of fish species found in the Tidal areas of the river have showed a slight decline, although further research is needed to determine the cause.

Interestingly, the Tidal Thames is also host to invasive non-native species, including the zebra mussel, the quagga mussel and the Chinese mitten crab (Eriocheir sinensis).

‘While some introduced species cause no apparent harm to the ecosystems they occupy, others can sometimes be associated with damaging impacts such as disease introduction and species hybridisation,’ the report says.