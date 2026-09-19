Riyadh on alert: Smoke near airport after reported Houthi strikes; Flights cancelled

Large flames and smoke were seen erupting from a Riyadh International Airport on Saturday. Reports claimed that the flames were a result of the Houthi attack, although nothing has been confirmed.

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Images of smoke rising from a fuel storage depot at the airport in the aftermath of the strikes. Image Credit: @RyanRozbiani/X

Flames and a large plume of black smoke were visible near King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Saturday, according to an eyewitness. The sighting followed reports of Houthi strikes, which have not been independently confirmed.

Images of smoke rising from a fuel storage depot at the airport in the aftermath of the strikes. The cause and extent of the fire near the airport were not immediately clear. Saudi Arabia’s government media office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Also Read | Saudi Arabia issues brief alerts for Mecca, Jeddah amid escalating Houthi attacks

How were people alerted?

Reuters reports that Saudi civil defence pushed the alerts to people’s phones overnight, cautioning residents of Riyadh and the nearby city of Al-Kharj, east of the capital, about possible danger. By Saturday morning, the all-clear had been given.

Also Read | ‘Attacks undermining freedom of navigation unacceptable’: India condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

The Houthis, who hold much of northern Yemen, have been hitting Saudi Arabia harder as fighting in Yemen flares up again. On Friday, the UN Security Council spoke out against the ongoing attacks on the kingdom, including strikes that damaged civilian and energy infrastructure.

This is a developing story.