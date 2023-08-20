Home

News

World

Roadside Bombing Kills 11 Labourers In Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Roadside Bombing Kills 11 Labourers In Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

11 labourers, who worked in an under-construction government building, were killed on the spot when their vehicle was blown to pieces with a suspected IED in North Waziristan district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

File Photo./Representational (Reuters)

Peshawar (Pakistan): 11 labourers were killed and while two others sustained critical injuries in bomb blast triggered by terrorists in restive tribal district of North Waziristan in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province near the Afghanistan border. According to the local police, terrorists blew up a vehicle carrying 16 labourers as they detonated explosives near Gul Mir Kot in Shawal tehsil on late Saturday night.

Trending Now

As many as 11 labourers, who worked in an under-construction government building, were killed on the spot while two were critically injured, and three went missing, Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan Rehan Gul Khattak said.

The victims belonged to tehsil Makin and Wana of South Waziristan tribal district. The injured and bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital, Khattak said.

Efforts to identify and locate the missing workers are ongoing, he said.

Police officer Ibrar Khan said the incident took place on Saturday night in the Gulmir Kot area. He said the explosion destroyed the vehicle that was carrying 16 laborers, killing 11 of them on the spot while two were taken to a hospital. No trace of the other three could be found and police believe they may have fled into the mountains to save themselves from any further attack, Associated Press (AP) reported.

North Waziristan served as safe haven for Islamic militants for decades until the military carried out a massive operation there and other tribal regions along the Afghan border in recent years. Most militants escaped across the border but often strike back, targeting military convoys and civilians.

Saturday’s bombing is believed to be the handiwork of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan– an offshoot of the Taliban group who currently hold power in neighbouring Afghanistan. However, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar condemned the attack which claimed the lives of innocent labourers.

“Heartbreaking to know about the terrorist attack in North Waziristan which claimed the lives of 11 innocent labourers. Strongly condemn this senseless act of violence and stand in solidarity with the families affected,” Kakar said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Heartbreaking to know about the terrorist attack in North Waziristan which claimed the lives of 11 innocent laborers. Strongly condemn this senseless act of violence and stand in solidarity with the families affected. — Anwaar ul Haq Kakar (@anwaar_kakar) August 19, 2023

Meanwhile, earlier on Saturday, four personnel of the Bomb Disposal Squad were seriously injured in the Makin tehsil of Upper South Waziristan after miscreants fired a rocket at their vehicle.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES