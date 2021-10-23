Kabul: Another piece of tragedy hit Afghanistan on Saturday. A roadside bombing that targeted a Taliban vehicle in eastern Afghanistan killed at least two civilians, including a child, and injured four others, reported news agency AP quoting Taliban and health officials. Two bombs detonated as a Taliban vehicle was passing by, killing one child, district police chief Ismatullah Mubariz was quoted as saying. No Taliban fighters were harmed, Mubariz added.Also Read - Afghanistan Ranks Last in Global Women Peace and Security Index

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but the Islamic State group is active in eastern Nangarhar province, where it has launched frequent attacks targeting the Taliban. A local hospital official said two bodies and four wounded civilians were transferred to the hospital after the attack. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media. Also Read - Taliban Militants Behead Member Of Afghan Junior Women's National Volleyball Team: Report

The IS has recently shown signs of expansion in Afghanistan, with attacks in the north, the south and the capital of Kabul. The group’s ability to launch frequent attacks has cast doubt over the Taliban’s ability to maintain security and stability in the war-torn country. Also Read - Afghan Currency Losing Value Against Dollar; Kabul Residents Face Problems With Price Rise

Last week, IS claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing on a Shiite mosque in southern Afghanistan that killed 47 people and wounded scores more. It was the deadliest attack since the dramatic US exit from the country, which allowed the Taliban to seize control of the Afghan capital.

(With inputs from AP)