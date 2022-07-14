Texas: New footage of the shooting and surrounding events at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, has been released. The CCTV footage from the hallways inside the school during the May 24 shooting, that killed 19 students and 2 teachers, shows an elementary school student missed the gunman by just seconds. In security footage obtained and released by the Austin American-Statesman and KVUE, a student — who has been blurred out to protect their privacy — can be seen turning a corner toward the hallway that the gunman is walking down. The student then peeks around the corner and sees the gunman walking away from him.

At around 11:33 a.m. the gunman can be seen walking down the hallway before briefly checking a corner while holding body armor and an AR-15 type weapon. In the video a teacher can be heard screaming, “Get down! Get in your rooms! Get in your rooms!”

The hallway surveillance video also showed the disturbing and painful clarity — a hesitant and haphazard tactical response by fully armed officers that the head of Texas’ state police has condemned as a failure and some Uvalde residents have blasted as cowardly.

The release of the video, which was condemned by local authorities, has prompted new outrage over what many see as a slow police response to the massacre in the small Texas community.

The video goes from the moment the gunman arrives at the school up to the point where he is shot and killed by police. It also shows the 77 minutes that authorities were together in the hallway while the gunman remained in the school.

Two officers approach the classrooms minutes after the gunman enters, then run back amid the sounds of gunfire. From there, minutes tick by and more gunshots from the classrooms are heard as additional officers from multiple agencies arrive. More than an hour passes before a team finally advances down the hallway, breaches the classrooms and ends the massacre.

More than a dozen officers — some armed with rifles and bulletproof shields — are visible during some points of the video. During the long wait to confront the gunman, one man in body armor and and a vest that says “sheriff” squeezes a few pulls of hand sanitizer from a dispenser mounted on the wall.

(With inputs from agencies)