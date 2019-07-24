Former special counsel Robert Mueller told a congressional panel on Wednesday that his report on the Russia probe did not exonerate US President Donald Trump of obstructing justice as the latter has repeatedly claimed.

Mueller made the comments at the opening of highly-anticipated congressional hearings into his two-year investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election.

“The finding indicates that the President was not as exculpated for the acts that he allegedly committed. It is not what the report said,” Mueller said when House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler questioned him on whether he had cleared the US President in his probe into alleged Russian interference.

Mueller had earlier said that his congressional hearing will stay within what’s already been revealed in his report on the Russia probe, telling US lawmakers that he won’t be able to answer all questions.