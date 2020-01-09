New Delhi: A day after both the United States and Iran apparently agreed to stand down, reports have emerged that Tehran must have intentionally avoided the extreme. On Wednesday, Iran fired ballistic missiles on to the US military bases housed in Iraq. A few days ago, several rockets were fired targeting Celebration Square and the Jadriya area in Baghdad near the US embassy.

Pentagon official tells me that many US military leaders think Iran deliberately chose targets that would NOT result in loss of life especially US life: “Deliberate targets, minimum damage, maximum warning/effect.” — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 8, 2020

According to satellite photos, some of the missiles were absolutely off the target which makes it seem like Iran didn’t want escalation.

US and European government sources told Reuters news agency that they believed the Iranians had deliberately sought to minimise casualties and avoid hitting US facilities in order to prevent the crisis escalating out of control while still signalling their resolve.

Iran was believed to have tried to hit certain parts of the bases to minimize casualties and especially to avoid US fatalities, three sources said to Reuters.

“They wanted to respond but almost certainly not to escalate,” one of the US sources said, as quoted by Reuters. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Tehran took “proportionate measures” in self-defense and did not seek war with the United States. US President Donald Trump, who ordered the drone strike that killed Soleimani in Baghdad on Friday, gave an initial response to the Iranian missile attacks, saying on Twitter: “All is well!”