Rockets Fell On Our Neighbour’s House And Then…: Israelis Narrate Ordeal On Hamas Missile Attack

New Delhi: Amid the devastating war in Israel, relatives of hostages have had to learn of their kidnappings through frantic, whispered phone calls, rushed text messages and videos posted to social media. The stakes rose on Monday after Hamas threatened to start executing hostages if Israel bombs civilian targets in Gaza.

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas terrorists has led to over 1,600 killings so far on both sides. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, 704 people have been killed, including 143 children and 105 women, and over 4,000 injured in Israeli strikes during the course of the four-day standoff. Besides, at least 900 people have been killed and 2,600 injured in Israel due to the Hamas attack.

And as the Israel-Hamas war continues to wreak havoc on the lives of Israeli residents, with many forced to flee their homes and seek refuge as rocket attacks intensify. Residents of Ashkelon, a city in southern Israel, are among those enduring the daily fear and uncertainty brought about by this protracted conflict.

Yaacov, an Israeli national from Ashkelon, vividly recounted his upsetting experience, stating, “We came here because a rocket fell on our building… we have no shelter, we escaped thanks to local administration and they suggested us to come here to this hotel and this is a good place. My 11-year-old son, 2-year-old daughter, my wife and I are staying here.”

The fear and urgency felt by Yaacov and his family mirror the widespread anxiety and turmoil that have gripped residents in the region. Ashkelon, like many other Israeli cities and towns, has been the target of rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip, leading to a dire need for safe havens for its residents.

Galaia, another resident of Ashkelon, shares a similar sentiment to news agency ANI, “My children and family are here (hotel) because rockets fell on the roof of our neighbour’s house, our windowpanes were broken… for one week, we have been staying here, now we don’t know if this place is safe… we want a new place… I want to tell my Prime Minister that… finish this terrorism as soon as possible.”

Galaia’s plea reflects the frustration and longing for an end to the ongoing conflict. The emotional toll it has taken on families and individuals cannot be overstated, as the daily threat of rocket attacks and the trauma of seeking refuge in unfamiliar surroundings continue to plague their lives.

As the conflict rages on, Israeli residents like Yaacov and Galaia continue to hope for an end to the violence and a return to normalcy. Their stories serve as a stark reminder of the human cost of this enduring conflict and the urgent need for a peaceful resolution that can bring stability and security to the region.

Israel didn’t start this war, Israel will finish it, says PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to destroy the Hamas terrorist group’s hideouts. He said that Israel had “only started” striking Hamas. “We didn’t want this war. It was forced upon us in the most brutal and savage way. But though Israel didn’t start this war, Israel will finish it,” AP quoted him as saying.

Earlier, Israel said it was imposing a “total blockade” on the Gaza Strip, including a ban on admitting food and fuel to the area. Gaza is already facing a complete electricity blackout after Israel cut electricity supply to the region after Hamas’ attacks on Israel on Saturday.

Joint statement on Israel

On Tuesday, the US, France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom released a joint statement supporting Israel in the ongoing conflict with Hamas.

“We make clear that the terrorist actions of Hamas have no justification, no legitimacy and must be universally condemned. Our countries will support Israel in its efforts to defend itself and its people against such atrocities,” the statement read.

