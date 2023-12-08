Rockets Target US Embassy in Baghdad, Washington Urges Iraq To ‘Protect’ Its Diplomats

Back to back rockets were fire at the US Embassy in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone on Friday.

Rockets Target US Embassy in Baghdad, Washington Urges Iraq To 'Protect' Its Diplomats

Baghdad: Back-to-back rockets have been fired at the US Embassy in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone on Friday, IANS reported quoting an Iraqi Interior Ministry source.

Trending Now

The attack took place before the down and the rockets landed near the United States embassy which is located in the city’s Green Zone. Notably, the area also houses key Iraqi government offices, as per an anonymous source informed Xinhua. Entire area was buzzed with the loud siren noises.

You may like to read

Fortunately, no information of any casualty reported yet. It is worth noting that the rocket attack is a part of a series of attacks by armed Shiite militias specifically targeting US military bases, that houses the US troops in Iraq and US bases in Syria, responding to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), loud sirens are heard amid a series of explosions close to the structure. Another clip shows an area of the city’s diplomatic zone where explosions can be heard.

صوت الانفجارات التي استهدفت السفارة الأميركية في المنطقة الخضراء في العاصمة العراقية بغداد قبل قليل pic.twitter.com/2Y008GSjYU — ‏ألراصد سيّدْ عبدالزهره أَلذَبحْاوُيِ (@Althebhawy) December 8, 2023



The Green Zone, a 10-square-kilometer area on the west bank of the Tigris River in Baghdad, has been frequently targeted by mortar and rocket attacks from insurgents.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.