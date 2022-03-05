Russia Ukraine War: Russia has declared a partial ceasefire to allow humanitarian corridors out of the southern Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha, ten days after raging a full-fledged attack on Ukraine through land, sea and air, in order to invade its bordering nation. According to Russia’s defence ministry, as cited by Russian news agencies Interfax, a route connecting Mariupol and Volnovakha has been chosen as a humanitarian corridor where citizens are allowed to leave and get access to medical facilities. This ceasefire is unlikely to offer particular reprieve to Indian nationals and especially students who are concentrated in the eastern cities and towns of Ukraine.Also Read - Russia fires 7 cruise missiles at IS in Syria

“From 1000 am Moscow time (0700 GMT), the Russian side declares a ceasefire and the opening of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to leave Mariupol and Volnovakha,” Russian news agencies quoted the Russian defence ministry as saying. Also Read - Pope Francis deplores chemical attack in northern Syria

Russia’s defence ministry has also announced the route connecting Mariupol and Volnovakha as demilitarized zones. As per the ministry, the Mariupol- Nikolskoe – Rozovka – Pologi – Orekhov – Zaporozhye route has been chosen as a humanitarian corridor. The route is about 64 km which will take over an hour to cover on a vehicle.

After announcing the ceasefire, the Russian defence ministry said that it will allow residents to evacuate from the war-torn nation. “Today, March 5, from 10 am Moscow time, the Russian side declares a regime of silence and opens humanitarian corridors for the exit of civilians from Mariupol and Volnovakha,” the Russian defence ministry was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.

What is a humanitarian corridor?

Humanitarian corridors are spaces or routes created to allow civilians to safely leave conflict zones. They work by both sides agreeing to a small period of time where there in no fighting in a particular area.

This means people who aren’t in the armed services or police can escape from dangerous areas and aid can be brought in to help those who have to stay there.