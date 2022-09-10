ROYAL SCANDALS: In her 70-years-old reign, Queen Elizabeth II had to come face-to-face with many scandals, not just political ones but those owing to her own family. From the divorce of Prince Charles and Diana to the stepping down of Harry and Meghan as royals, Queen Elizabeth saw it all. She passed away at the age of 96 at Balmoral in Scotland on 8 September, spreading a wave of deep mourning in Britain. Before her death, the United Kingdom’s longest-serving monarch was cherished for a stoic calm in demeanour and decision making that gave a sense of stability but the scandals that weathered through in her lifetime were equally staggering.Also Read - When Nizam of Hyderabad Gifted 300-Diamond Studded Necklace to Queen Elizabeth II. See Photos

Here is a slice of Royal drama, with THE BIGGEST SCANDALS IN QUEEN ELIZABETH II'S REIGN:

THE THREE-IS-A-CROWD MARRIAGE OF DIANA AND CHARLES

It was supposed to be a fairy tale, but the wedding of Prince Charles and Diana turned out to be anything but that. Following mutual allegations of infidelity, In 1992, Charles and Diana officially announced their separation. In 1995, Diana sat down for a tell-all solo interview with journalist Martin Bashir to talk about the immense pressures of public life and her struggles with self-harm, postpartum depression, and bulimia. She famously quipped that "there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded", alluding to Charles' affair with Camilla. She also admitted that she'd been unfaithful to Charles, saying that she had been "in love" with James Hewitt, her riding instructor. The ugliness ended abruptly in 1997 when Diana was killed in a car crash in Paris.

PRINCESS ANNE’S ROMANTIC PURSUITS

Princess Anne, the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II, was married to Olympic equestrian Mark Phillips for nearly 20 years before they got divorced in 1992. After being labelled as a ‘joyless sham’, their marriage ended after a British tabloid reported of ‘extremely intimate’ and ‘too hot to handle’ letters between Anne and one of her equerries — a British naval officer named Timothy Laurence.

PRINCE HARRY DRESSED AS A NAZI

In 2005, Prince Harry sparked outrage when he went to a costume party dressed as a Nazi. The prince, who was 20 at the time, quickly released a statement of apology that read: “Prince Harry has apologised for any offence or embarrassment he has caused. He realises it was a poor choice of costume.”

HARRY’S NAKED VEGAS ADVENTURE

In 2012, naked images of the 27-year-old British prince went viral. He said after the incident, “At the end of the day I probably let myself down, I let my family down, I let other people down. But it was probably a classic example of me probably being too much army, and not enough prince. It’s a simple case of that.”

MARKLE-SPARKLE

When Prince Harry announced his engagement to Meghan Markle, the world applauded the British monarchy for transforming and becoming modern — she was non-British, of mixed race and an actor. However, things went very awry and in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan announced they will be “stepping back” from senior royal duties.The couple then moved to California in America. In March 2021, they appeared in an interview with Oprah Winfrey where they revealed several details regarding their rift with the royal family. The two revealed in that interview that members of the royal family had “concerns and conversations” about how dark Archie’s skin would be before he was born. Meghan also opened up about having suicidal thoughts amid constant tabloid criticism and racism, and said a senior member of the royal institution wouldn’t let her seek help. Harry also revealed how his family cut him off financially in the first quarter of 2020, and that Prince Charles stopped taking his phone calls before they announced they were stepping back from the royal family. The explosive revelations made the headlines of every newspaper and media channel, prompting Buckingham Palace to put out a statement, acknowledging the tough times the couple had had and that the recollections would be taken very seriously and addressed by the family privately.

SEXUAL HARRASSMENT ALLEGATIONS AND STRIPPING OF MILITARY TITLES OF ANDREW

Prince Andrew was allegedly accused of sexual assault by Virginia Guiffre, who said she “was forced to have sexual relations with this prince when she was a minor in three separate geographical locations.” She accused the prince and his billionaire friend, Jeffrey Epstein of keeping her as a “sex slave.” In a BBC interview with Emily Maitlis, Andrew said that he had no regrets about his association with Epstein. In early 2022, amid the civil suit against him, Andrew was stripped of his honorary military roles as well as his royal patronages. The British media had then reported that he would also no longer use the title “his royal highness″ in official settings.

Keeping in mind what these scandals show, one could be assured that living the royal life might seem like a dream, but in reality, could be quite nightmarish.