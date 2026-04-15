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Rs 29,000 crore... Pakistan to return billions of rupees in debt to UAE, Is there a Saudi connection?

Rs 29,000 crore… Pakistan to return billions of rupees in debt to UAE, Is there a Saudi connection?

Pakistan will return $3.5 billion (Rs 29,000 crore) in financial deposits and loans to the UAE.

Rs 29,000 crore... Pakistan to return billions of rupees in debt to UAE, Is there a Saudi connection?

Pakistan has decided to return $3.5 billion (Rs 29,000 crore) in financial deposits and loans to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which had been rolling over since 2018.

In an interview in Washington, Pakistan’s Finance Minister Mohammad Aurangzeb said that all options, including borrowing from Saudi Arabia, were being considered to strengthen foreign exchange reserves.

When asked whether the Pakistani government was in talks to take a loan from Saudi Arabia after returning the deposits to the UAE, the finance minister said that ‘all options are being considered.’

Euro bonds to be issued this year

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It is noteworthy that before the Iran-US talks last Saturday, Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan met Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Friday night.

The following day, on Saturday, the Saudi Defense Ministry announced that a military contingent from Pakistan had arrived at Shah Abdul Aziz Air Base in the eastern region, including Pakistani Air Force fighter and support aircraft.

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves

Pakistan’s total foreign exchange reserves stand at around $21 billion, including $2 billion in deposits and $1.5 billion in loans from the UAE. In early April, Pakistan’s foreign ministry described these as normal financial transactions.

However, the decision comes amid heightened Iran-US-Israel tensions in the Middle East, leading to discussions about geopolitical connections.

History of Deposits

In 2018, the UAE provided Pakistan with $2 billion in deposits, which had been rolled over several times over the past eight years. In February, these were rolled over for two months, expiring in April. Additionally, the UAE also provided Pakistan with $1.5 billion in loans, $450 million of which dates back to the 1990s.

Pakistan has $16 billion in reserves at its central bank, of which $12 billion is held in deposits from China, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. Their withdrawal will limit the impact on reserves.

Finance Minister Mohammad Aurangzeb stated that Pakistan has the capacity to repay all its debt. Reserves currently cover 2.8 months of imports. The government is also considering issuing euro bonds, Islamic sukuk, and dollar-denominated bonds. It is expected that the euro bonds will be issued this year.

Growing ties with Saudi Arabia

Amid all this, Pakistan is turning to Saudi Arabia. Last Saturday, Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed bin Abdullah al-Jadaan met with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. The following day, the Saudi Defense Ministry announced the arrival of a Pakistani military contingent at Shah Abdul Aziz Airport, including fighter and support aircraft from the Pakistan Air Force.

The Finance Minister said the next tranche of $1.2 billion from the IMF is expected soon, which will stabilize reserves. He also stressed the need to build strategic petroleum reserves and move towards renewable energy to mitigate the impact of the Middle East wars.

Pakistan–UAE relations

Pakistan and the UAE have long-standing, friendly relations, based on trade, investment, defense, and people-to-people contacts. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified that the withdrawal of deposits will not impact these relations. The withdrawal of UAE deposits will not have a significant immediate impact on Pakistan’s reserves, as they will be replenished through IMF instalments and other sources.

However, foreign debt management and economic stability will remain challenges in the long term. The Pakistani government is emphasizing economic reforms. Mohammad Aurangzeb said maintaining reserves is crucial for future stability.

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