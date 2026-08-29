‘If any Hindu thinks there should be no Muslims in India, he’s not Hindu’: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in New York

Bhagwat reiterated the stance he had expressed in New Delhi in 2018, saying at the time that a Hindu Rashtra could not be imagined without Muslims and that Hindutva embraced the principle of universal brotherhood.

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Mohan Bhagwat in New York. Screengrab/ANI

Mohan Bhagwat said on Saturday that the idea of a Hindu Rashtra does not leave Muslims out of India. While speaking at the One World, One Humanity event in New York’s Madison Square Garden, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief said anyone who thinks Muslims should not have a place in the country has misunderstood Hindutva.

Bhagwat further recalled a question he was asked by members of the Muslim community in 2018: whether the RSS’s idea of a Hindu Rashtra meant Muslims would have to leave India. He stated, “That is not Hindutva.” Adding to it he further said, “If any Hindu thinks there should be no Muslims in Bharat, he may not be a Hindu. If you want to call yourself a Hindu, you must believe that all paths lead to the same God.”

Bhagwat arrived in New York earlier this week on the first leg of his three-nation global outreach tour to the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom at the invitation of overseas local organisations as part of its centenary year celebrations.

‘Truth is one, but described in many ways’

The 75-year-old-leader stressed that the truth is one and might be described in different ways by people. Speaking at the event he said, “I am not a religious scholar, nor a religious authority like you, but I am working in a society which traditionally says that religions might be different, but humanity is one. Truth is one, and humanity is a product of that truth. So humanity is one. That truth is one truth, but it is described in many ways according to the describer. Because as human beings, we are prisoners of the software that has been created in our heads.”

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He further said, “Diversity is a decoration of our inner unity, it must be accepted, respected, and preserved. Just as I protect my identity, I have to protect that of others. Diversity is the rule of nature, but unity is the truth underpinning it. Since our inception in 1925, over the past century, the Sangh has established a position of trust and prestige within our society.”

Bhagwat on India’s history

Bhagwat said India had historically welcomed people from different religions and denominations. While foreign invasions led to the loss of many things, he said the country’s belief in the world as one family continued to endure.

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“Our society and our country became targets of foreign invasions, and many things were lost. But that tradition still exists. It teaches ordinary people the same thing: one world, one humanity,” Bhagwat said.

He acknowledged that communities continued to carry historical baggage but maintained that people belonging to different faiths had traditionally lived together in India. “In Bharat, people of all denominations live together because Bharat has traditionally given shelter to everybody,” he said.