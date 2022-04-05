Moscow: After bodies of over 400 civilians were recovered from Kyiv-area towns that were recently retaken from Russian forces, Kremlin on Tuesday accused Ukraine of staging new civilian deaths in a number of locations in an effort to pin the blame on Moscow. The Russian defence ministry made the assertion after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky demanded tough new sanctions on Moscow over killings in the town of Bucha that have prompted international condemnation, reported news agency AFP.Also Read - Russia Will Continue to Exercise its Veto in UNSC on Ukraine Crisis: US

What Russia Said?

The Russian defence ministry on Tuesday said that Ukraine’s military recorded a fake video that purported to show “peaceful civilians allegedly killed by the Russian armed forces.” According to Mascow, the video was made on Monday evening in the settlement of Moshchun some 20 kilometres (12 miles) northwest of Kyiv and was “designed to be distributed through Western media”. Also Read - Biden Calls For War Crimes Trial Against Putin For Bucha Killings; US Pushes To Suspend Russia From UN Human Rights Body

“Similar events are now being organised by the Ukrainian special services in Sumy, Konotop and other cities,” AFP quoted Russian defence ministry as saying while referring to cities in northeastern Ukraine. Also Read - Russia To Resume Flight Operations With 52 'Friendly' Countries

Russia, however, did not clearify how it obtained the information. Further, Moscow also blamed west for flase flag over the killings in Bucha.

“The video circulated by the Kyiv regime is a crude forgery. It doesn’t stand any scrutiny, however, some Western leaders, for example, German federal Chancellor Schulz, the French President Emmanuel Macron and of course, British Foreign Minister Liz Truss have already lined up to promote this false narrative,” said Vassily Nebenzia, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations on Tuesday.

“What happened in Bucha is exactly a false flag attack by the Kyiv regime and its Western sponsors. The possible goal of this provocation is horrifying and brings back the nightmares of the Nazi crimes during the Second World War. Volodymyr Zelenskyy once he arrived in Bucha, hinted that this incident justifies any uncivilized response. By this basically he confirmed that the Kyiv regime considers genocide as a method of warfare,” he said further

Nebenzia added that now the “nationalists” in Ukraine have a “pretext to commit a real massacre of innocent, innocent Ukrainian people, executing them as traitors.”

What Is Happening In Bucha?

At the weekend, dozens of bodies, some with their hands bound behind them, were discovered in Bucha near Kyiv after the withdrawal of Russian troops. Ukraine has blamed Russian forces, with Zelensky describing the killings as “war crimes” and “genocide”.

Moscow, on the other hand denies any responsibility, saying that the images are fake or that the deaths occurred after Russian forces pulled out of the area.