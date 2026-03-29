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Russia aiding Iran in war against US? Zelenskyy claims Moscow captured satellite images of US bases before attack

Russia aiding Iran in war against US? Zelenskyy claims Moscow captured satellite images of US bases before attack

Has Russia helped Iran in war against US? Zelenskyy makes big claim. Read here.

Russia aiding Iran in war against US? Zelenskyy claims Moscow captured satellite images of US bases before attack

Amid the ongoing US-Iran war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of using satellites to take pictures of a US base in Saudi Arabia multiple times before an attack, possibly giving that data to Iran. This allegation has put even more strain on an already tense global environment. Zelenskyy claimed that a report from Ukraine’s intelligence services indicated that Russian satellites had photographed the Prince Sultan Air Base on three occasions: March 20, March 23, and March 25. Just one day after the last photo was taken, on March 26, Iran reportedly attacked the base.

Did Russia share satellite intelligence with Iran before the attack?

Sharing a post on X, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, “On March 24th, they imaged the U.S.–UK joint military facility on Diego Garcia located in the Chagos Archipelago in the Indian Ocean. They also captured pictures of Kuwait International Airport and parts of the infrastructure of the Greater Burgan oil field. On March 25th, they took pictures of the Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia. The Shaybah oil and gas field in Saudi Arabia, İncirlik Air Base in Türkiye, and Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar were all imaged on March 26th.”

Which US bases were reportedly imaged by Russian satellites?

He said, “There are no Ukrainian facilities on this list. But who is helping whom when sanctions are lifted from an aggressor that earns daily revenue and provides intelligence for strikes against American, Middle Eastern, UK, and U.S.–UK bases and so on?”

When I travel outside of Ukraine, I get daily intelligence updates online. This morning, I was briefed that U.S. military facilities in the Middle East and the Gulf region were photographed by Russian satellites in the interests of Iran. On March 24th, they imaged the U.S.–UK… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 28, 2026

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“When surveillance is carried out over facilities in Ukraine, we always understand that they must be protected, since plans are in motion to destroy them – energy and water infrastructure, military facilities, and so on. Everyone knows that repeated reconnaissance indicates preparations for strikes. How can sanctions be eased if this is what the Russians are doing?” he added.

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According to reports, Iran fired 6 ballistic missiles and 29 drones during the attack. There were at least 15 members of the military injured, with some reportedly in serious condition. The base is an important base for the US military and Saudi Arabian military personnel. Zelenskyy pointed out the hypocrisy of lifting sanctions when Russia is allegedly providing intelligence to Iran, which could be used for strikes on US, UK, and Middle Eastern targets.

Why is Zelenskyy questioning easing of sanctions on Russia?

The Ukrainian leader stated, “When surveillance is carried out over facilities in Ukraine, we always understand that they must be protected, since plans are in motion to destroy them – energy and water infrastructure, military facilities, and so on. Everyone knows that repeated reconnaissance indicates preparations for strikes. How can sanctions be eased if this is what the Russians are doing?”

So far, there has been no publicly available evidence that has corroborated this assertion, and the means through which Ukraine obtained this information is still not clear. Nonetheless, the claim is garnering significant attention from the international audience due to concerns regarding potential military alliances between Iran and Russia.

At present, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the UAE and Qatar, where he agreed to strengthen the defence cooperation with both countries amid the West Asia conflict. The Ukrainian President said that he offered an “appropriate protection system” that delivers a significant interception rate against enemy drones and missiles.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is on a visit to Gulf countries to create agreements around the sharing of Ukraine’s air defense equipment and increasing military cooperation between them and Ukraine. These defense systems have been used during the ongoing war with Russia and are now being projected as useful for countries facing threats from Iranian missiles and drones.

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The fact that Russian satellites are imaging key military facilities and oil fields in the region, without targeting Ukrainian facilities, raises questions about their motives. Zelenskyy’s questioning the logic of easing sanctions when Russia is actively working against Western and regional interests.

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