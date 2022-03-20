Ankara: Russia and Ukraine made progress on their negotiations to halt the ongoing conflict and the two warring sides were close to an agreement, Turkey on Sunday said. “Of course, it is not an easy thing to come to terms with while the war is going on, while civilians are killed, but we would like to say that momentum is still gained,” news agency AFP reported Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as saying.Also Read - Zelensky's Big Statement on Russia-Ukraine Conflict: 'Ready For Negotiations With Putin, But if Talks Fail Then…'

"We see that the parties are close to an agreement," said Cavusoglu, who visited Russia and Ukraine this week. Turkey, which has strong bonds with the two sides, has tried to position itself as a mediator. Last week, Ankara has also hosted the foreign ministers of both Russia and Ukraine in Antalya.

Cavusoglu said Turkey was in contact with the negotiating teams from the two countries. But as per AFP report, the Turkish minister refused to divulge the details of the talks as "we play an honest mediator and facilitator role."

Turkey further said it was ready to host a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin. “We are working day and night for peace,” Cavusoglu said.

Turkey Says Ukraine Russia Negotiating On Six Points

In an interview with daily Hurriyet, Turkish bureaucrat and presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said the Kyiv and Moscow were negotiating six points– Ukraine’s neutrality, disarmament and security guarantees, the so-called “de-Nazification”, removal of obstacles on the use of the Russian language in Ukraine, the status of the breakaway Donbass region and the status of Crimea annexed by Russia in 2014.

Zelenskyy Urges Russia To Accept “Meaningful” Talks

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Zelensky has repeatedly appealed for peace, urging Russia to accept “meaningful” talks for an end to the invasion. “This is the time to meet, to talk, time for renewing territorial integrity and fairness for Ukraine,” he said, in his latest video posted on social media on Saturday.

On Sunday, The Kyiv Independent reported that Zelenskyy has said that he is “ready for negotiations” with Russian President Vladimir Putin but warned that if they fail “that would mean that this is a third World War.”

“I’m ready for negotiations with him. I was ready for the last two years. And I think that without negotiations we cannot end this war,” The Kyiv Independent reported quoting Zelensky