Home

News

Russia and Ukraine Swap Hundreds of Prisoners of War A Week After Deadly Plane Crash

Russia and Ukraine Swap Hundreds of Prisoners of War A Week After Deadly Plane Crash

The Russian Defence Ministry reported that Russia and Ukraine have successfully exchanged 195 prisoners of war amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Representative Image

Kyiv: The Russian Defence Ministry informed that Russia and Ukraine on Wednesday have successfully exchanged 195 prisoners of war amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. The information came a week ahead of Russia alleged that the Ukrainian Forces shot down a military transport plane that was carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war who were to get swapped for the Russian POWs.

Trending Now

Ukrainian Missile Allegedly Shots Down Russian Transport Plane

The Russian Defence Ministry alleged that missiles were fired from across the border shot down the Russian military transport plane in Russia’s Belgorod region on January 24. The local authorities of Belgorod said that the plane crash killed all the 74 people onboard, the consisted of six crew members and three Russian servicemen.

You may like to read

Ukrainian officials also confirmed that the swap of prisoners of war was due last week, but later it was called off.

Highlights Of The Russia Ukraine Conflict

This major development came months ahead of THE Russia-Ukraine War that started in February 2022, when the Russian military invaded Ukraine, ahead of it allegedly joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organizations (NATO), which Russia considered as a threat to them.

According to report of NEW York Times, ahead of the ongoing war of several months between Russia and Ukraine, more that 5,00,000 causalities have been reported till date and it also mentioned that “casualty figures remained difficult to estimate because Moscow is believed to routinely undercount its war dead and injured, and Kyiv does not disclose official figures.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.