New Delhi: Russia on Sunday announced ceasefire in four Ukrainian cities – Kiev, Kharkov, Sumy and Mariupol – to allow humanitarian corridors for civilians. In a statement, Russian forces announced ceasefire after French President Emmanuel Macron requested Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Given the catastrophic humanitarian situation and its sharp aggravation in the cities of Kiev, Kharkov, Sumy and Mariupol, as well as at the personal request of the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron to the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, the Russian Armed Forces announce a ceasefire and open humanitarian corridors from 10.00 [07:00 GMT] March 7, 2022," the statement said.

Earlier, brief ceasefire was announced in Mariupol in the south and Volnovakha in the east. However, evacuations failed in Mariupol and Volnovakha because of the shelling.