Moscow: In a major development, Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Army General Sergey Surovikin as the overall commander of the Russian forces amid the reports of heavy setbacks suffered by the Russian armed forces in Ukraine. This was announced by the Russian Defence Ministry on Saturday, the media reported. Before this, Army General Sergey Surovikin has been heading up the ‘South’ grouping of troops in Ukraine and Donbas. General Sergey Surovikin was given the nickname “General Armageddon” by his colleagues, citing his hardline and unorthodox approach to military operations as reported by various media reports and RT.Also Read - Amidst Fresh Attacks By Russia, Indian Embassy In Kiev Advises Indians To Avoid Travel To Ukraine

“By the decision of the Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation, Army General Sergey Surovikin was appointed commander of the joint grouping of the forces in the area of the special military operation,” the ministry’s statement read. Also Read - Russia Launches Massive Attack On Ukraine Two Days After Kerch Bridge Demolition, Many Feared Dead

The veteran general has held the position of commander of the Russian Aerospace Forces since 2017. The same year, he was awarded the title of Hero of Russia for his role in the military operation in Syria. Before that, he also took part in hostilities in Chechnya, RT reported. Also Read - Multiple Explosions Rock Central Kyiv, Lviv in Apparent Missile Strikes

Surovikin took charge of the ‘South’ grouping during Moscow’s military campaign in Ukraine. In late June, the Russian Defence Ministry claimed that his troops had eliminated a major Ukrainian force encircled in Gorskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic.

The new appointment comes as last week Russian and allied troops withdrew from the key town of Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic to avoid encirclement. The move sparked criticism from a few Russian officials, who rebuked the military for not having organized more solid defences, RT reported.

(With IANS inputs)