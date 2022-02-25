Brussels: Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the European Union leaders met in Brussels on Thursday to discuss the ongoing situation and said they would slap harsh and new sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.Also Read - US Announces Major Sanctions on Russia, Freezes Banks, Tech Imports | Key Takeaways

Earlier in the day, the EU leaders arrived in Brussels to attend the summit which was exclusively focused on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The meeting had two main objectives: showcase the unity of the 27 member states and agree on a new, more radical package of sanctions against the Kremlin. Also Read - Breaking: Russia Has Taken Control of Chernobyl Nuclear Site After Fierce Battle

The heads of state and government discussed drastic measures to hit Russia’s ability to finance the war and sustain its economy in the short term. The potential sanctions include export bans, market restrictions and the freezing of assets. Also Read - Biden Sanctions 4 Major Russian Banks, Cuts Off High-Tech Supplies

Hours after invading Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin said Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine is a “forced measure” and Moscow was left without other options. However, he assured the international community that Russia did not intend to “damage” the global economic system.

President Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine early Thursday. The assault began hours before dawn with a series of missile attacks against locations near the capital Kyiv, as well as the use of long-range artillery against the city of Kharkiv, near the Russian border. It quickly spread across central and eastern Ukraine as Russian forces attacked the country from three sides.

Addressing top Russian business leaders here, Putin explained that the security risks for Russia were made so high it was impossible to react with other means, the state-run TASS news agency reported.

“Russia remains part of the global economy, and in this respect, to the extent, it remains this part, we do not plan to damage the system, which we feel we belong ourselves, he said.

“We do not intend to damage the global economic system, which we belong ourselves, Putin said.

The Russian president also said that his country was prepared for what is happening in terms of sanctions imposed by Western countries.

Reacting to the threat of punitive sanctions by Western countries, the press service of Russia’s government said the country has sufficient financial resources for providing the stability of the financial system amid sanctions.