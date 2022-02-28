Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday ordered a ban on foreign exchange loans and transfers by Russian residents to outside of the country, the Kremlin said on Monday, in retaliation for economic sanctions imposed on Moscow by the West.Also Read - HAL Recruitment 2022: Only Two Days Left to Apply For 85 Posts at hal-india.co.in

A decree signed by Putin also said that exporters would be required to hold at least 80 percent of revenue in rubles in a move to prop up the Russian economy. Also Read - Odisha Bans Holi Celebrations in Public, Restricts Large Gathering During Festivals