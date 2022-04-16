New Delhi: Russia on Saturday stepped up airstrikes on Kyiv as its forces hit another military factory a day after Moscow warned that it would renew attacks following two weeks of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital.Also Read - Ukraine's Richest Man Pledges To Rebuild Besieged Mariupol Destroyed In Russian Invasion

Vitali Klitschko, the Kyiv mayor, said at least one person was killed and several wounded in the attack.

"Our forces are doing everything possible to protect us, but the enemy is insidious and ruthless. It's no secret that a Russian general recently said they were ready for missile attacks on the capital of Ukraine. And, as we see, they are carrying out such shelling," said Klitschko.

Meanwhile, smoke rose from the Darnyrsky district in the southeast of Kyiv after what Moscow said were “high-precision long-range” strikes on the armaments plant.

There was a massive deployment of police and military personnel around the factory, the day after a similar strike on a plant that produced the Neptune missiles. Kyiv and Washington have claimed that the Neptune missiles had sunk Russia’s Black Sea naval flagship on Thursday while Russia maintains that the Moskva missile cruiser sank while being towed back to port after ammunition exploded on board.

Russia had used sea-based long-range missiles to hit the Vizar plant on Friday.

Russia on Saturday said it was banning entry to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and several other top UK officials.

“This step was taken as a response to London’s unbridled information and political campaign aimed at isolating Russia internationally, creating conditions for restricting our country and strangling the domestic economy,” the foreign ministry said in a statement as it accused the UK government of “unprecedented hostile actions”, in particular referring to sanctions on Russia’s senior officials.

(With agency inputs)