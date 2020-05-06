Moscow: The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office on Wednesday asked the country’s communications watchdog to block online videos alleging that COVID-19 is a man-made bio-weapon. Also Read - Back to School: Chandigarh to Alert Residents For End of Partial Relaxation Period by Sounding Siren

The office said in a statement that it has discovered videos posted on the VK social network and YouTube alleging that the coronavirus is a genetically modified biological weapon, Xinhua news agency reported.

These materials contain "inaccurate" socially significant information that poses a threat to people's life and health, and that violates public order and safety, the statement said.

It said that the World Health Organisation, the Russian government, or other official Russian authorities have never confirmed information about the artificial origin of COVID-19.