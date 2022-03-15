New Delhi: In a reciprocal move, Russia on Tuesday issued sanctions against President Joe Biden and several top US officials. Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, CIA chief William Burns, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, former secretary of state Hillary Clinton and others were added by Russia on a “stop list” which bars their entry into the country, news agency Reuters reported.Also Read - Russia-Ukraine War: Biden Says 'Will Make Sure Ukraine Has Weapons To Defend Against Russia'