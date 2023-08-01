Home

Russia Begins Issuing E-Visas To Indian Visitors From Today, Here’s How You Can Apply

In total, 52 countries, including India, are eligible to apply for the e-visa. The Ministry of Public Security in Russia said it has established the e-visa system to simplify visa applications, as mentioned on the official website of the e-visas.

The e-visa grants the same rights as a regular visa and remains valid for 60 days.

New Delhi: Russia from August 1 has started issuing electronic visa (e-visa) to Indian passport holders that will help them get travel approval faster for various purposes such as business trips, guest visits, and tourism. For the general information of all, the e-visa can be used just like any other regular visa, eliminating the requirement to check with embassies.

What is e-visa From Russia?

The e-visa grants the same rights as a regular visa and remains valid for 60 days, During this time, the visa holder must enter Russia and once they are in the country, the e-visa allows a stay of up to 16 days.

Because of the COVID pandemic and the travel restrictions, Russia had earlier suspended the e-visa service in 2020. However, as the restrictions were removed, Russia allowed visitors to apply for e-visas for their trips to Russia.

Key Things To Remember Before Applying For E-Visa

Applicants from foreign countries planning to visit Russia must complete their travel application through an online process.

Visitors will have to submit their online applications at least 72 hours prior to their trip to Russia.

Applicants holding diplomatic positions or representing international organisations are exempt from the visa requirement.

After submitting the online request, applicants will receive a response via email with one of the following outcomes.

Here’s How to Apply for Russia’s e-Visa:

First, visit the official website

Then you need to click on the option that says apply for tourist visa

Then you will go to a page which has all the information regarding the same

Russia has decided to extend the e-visa facility to citizens of 52 countries, including China, India, and African nations. The development comes amid a significant decline in foreign tourists from Western countries due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

As per official data, 40 percent drop was reported in foreign tourists visiting Russia, plummeting from 290,000 in 2021 to 190,000 in 2022.

The move from Russia has been taken to attract tourists and business travelers from new markets as Moscow seeks to forge stronger ties with China, India, and African nations. With streamlining the visa application process, Russia aims to attract Indian tourists, offering them a hassle-free way to explore the country.

From the beginning of the Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine over a year ago, which has killed thousands and displaced millions, Moscow has turned to China, India and African nations, trying to seek closer ties.

