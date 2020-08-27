COVID Vaccine: After registering the world’s first COVID vaccine Sputnik V, Russia is now making another vaccine for the deadly infection. According to a report by India Today, the country has entered an advanced trial stage. The report by the leading news channel added that Russia is all set to approve its second COVID vaccine by late September or early October. This second vaccine is being developed by the Vector virology institute in Siberia. Also Read - Is UP Govt Planning to Impose Complete Lockdown in State For Fortnight? Know The Truth Here

Russian President Vladimir Putin had announced that his country has developed the world”s first vaccine against COVID-19, which works “quite effectively” and forms a “stable immunity” against the disease. Also Read - India COVID Tally: Highest Single-day Spike of Over 75000 Fresh Cases Reported; 1023 Fatalities In 24 Hrs | Top Highlights

Sputnik V has been developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, along with the RDIF. The vaccine has not been tested in Phase 3 or larger clinical trials. Also Read - COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik: Moscow Mayor Invites People to Take Part in Advanced Trials

The Sputnik V vaccine consists of two shots that use different versions of adenoviruses — virus types, some of which cause the common cold — that the manufacturers have engineered to carry the gene for the surface protein of SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19.