New Delhi: As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entered its ninth day, Kremlin reportedly decided to block access to platforms like Twitter and Facebook in the country. Various media personnel reported that social media giants Twitter, Facebook alongwith a number of news organizations have been blocked in the country. “Russia blocks Twitter, Facebook, BBC, Deutsche Welle, App Stores”, tweeted Der Spiegel reporter Mathieu von Rohr.Also Read - 130 Buses Ready to Evacuate Indian Students From Kharkiv, Sumy: Russia

Russia blocks Twitter, Facebook, BBC, Deutsche Welle, App Stores — Mathieu von Rohr (@mathieuvonrohr) March 3, 2022

Also Read - Russia to Appeal to CAS Over Ban Imposed by FIFA, UEFA

Latvian news site Meduza also claimed that many readers in Moscow couldn’t access the publication’s website. Also Read - Gold Rate Today: Gold Prices Fall By Rs 4,000. Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On March 4, 2022 Here